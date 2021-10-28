Here’s everything we know so far.

What happened?

Chad Allford, who was 23, died on Wednesday after being detained by Derbyshire Constabulary.

Alfreton man Chad Allford, who has sadly died. Picture submitted by family.

What has Derbyshire Constabulary said?

In a statement, Derbyshire Constabulary said: “Just before 5pm on October 27, officers attended an address on Morewood Drive in Alfreton. A 23-year-old man was detained who became unwell. He was taken to hospital by ambulance where he later sadly died. The force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC). Any further media enquiries are to be directed to them.”

What has the IOPC said?

In a statement, the IOPC – which independently investigates the most serious matters, including deaths following police contact – said: “The IOPC has started an investigation after a 23-year-old man died following police contact at a residential address in Morewood Drive, Alfreton, on October 27. At around 5pm, Derbyshire Constabulary police officers detained a man who became increasingly unwell. An ambulance was called, and he was taken to hospital where he sadly later died. The matter was referred to the IOPC and investigators attended the scene and the post incident procedure to being enquiries. Our independent investigation is in its very early stages.”

What has Chad’s family said?

Chad's bother Jerome told the Derbyshire Times on Thursday how his family has ‘many concerns’ about his death. He said: “Chad has gone – how could this have happened? We’re angry, so angry. We have a lot of unanswered questions, questions we want answering urgently.”

What have people been saying in tribute to Chad?

Paying tribute to his brother, Jerome said: “He was such a happy person who loved life. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family – he was a dad. He loved to go out for food and he also loved to party. He was great. I still can’t believe what’s happened and the fact my brother is gone.” Many more tributes have been flooding in for Chad. On social media, one person said he was ‘one of the soundest blokes I had the privilege of knowing’. Others described him as a ‘top lad’.