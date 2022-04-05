Central England Co-op launches Easter appeal to support Nottinghamshire food banks faced with increasing demand

The retailer has special collection points in more than 200 of its food stores, including in Nottinghamshire, where its customers and members can donate everyday items to support local food banks all year round, however the appeal has been launched to help at a time of year when supplies start to drop.

While some of the food bank partners it works with will happily take Easter eggs donated, the majority are most in need of essential items to help struggling families in the communities they support.

Most requested items currently include UHT Milk, long life juice, pasta sauce, sponge puddings, tinned fruit and vegetables, tinned meat and fish, rice pudding, washing up liquid and many food banks are also keen to receive toiletries such as deodorant and toothpaste.

The Central England Co-op Easter food bank appeal is now underway.

The items will then be collected up, turned into parcels with enough food to create meals for three days and distributed to help people in need across Central England Co-op’s trading area.

Central England Co-op’s food bank partners across the country have reported that they are already seeing the impact of the rising cost of living and also that although demand for their services is rising, supplies are diminishing, and they are in urgent need of support.

Keith Hadfield from Sherwood Forest Food Bank highlighted the desperate nature of the situation currently.

He said: “It's unfortunate, due to the current financial situation, that the demand upon our service is increasing constantly, yet our stock levels are diminishing.

“Last weekend we had to buy more than £1,000 of food in order to top our supplies. It's clear that isn't a way to operate long term, but the fact is that the incoming donations are nowhere near enough to cover our demands.”