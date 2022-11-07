The figures come as part of a more detailed set of results from the snapshot of England and Wales captured in March last year.

As part of the 2021 census, households in England and Wales were classified in terms of four different “dimensions of deprivation”, which are based on certain characteristics.

The first is where any member of a household, who is not a full-time student, is either unemployed or long-term sick, and the second covers households where no person has at least five or more GCSE passes or equivalent qualifications, and no 16 to 18-year-olds at the home are full-time students.

The third dimension is where any person in the household has general health that is “bad” or “very bad” or has a long-term health problem, and the fourth where the household’s accommodation is either overcrowded or is in a shared dwelling, or has no central heating.

Office for National Statistics data shows that 50 per cent of households in Broxtowe were deprived in at least one of these “dimensions” when the most recent census was carried out.

It meant the area stood below the average across England and Wales​, of 51.7 per cent. ​It also represented a drop from 54.4 per cent at the time of the last census 10 years before, in 2011.

A further breakdown reveals which of the area's 14 neighbourhoods were most affected by deprivation last year.

In Broxtowe, the three areas with the highest deprivation rates were:

Eastwood Town – 63.8 per cent of households here were deprived in at least one dimension at the time of the 2021 census, down from 69.5 per cent in 2011;

Chilwell West – 55.1 per cent, ​falling from 58.4 per cent in 2011;

Stapleford North – 54.7 per cent, a drop from 59.9 per cent in 2011’

By contrast, the neighbourhood with the lowest level of deprivation was Bramcote, at 41.5 per cent of households.