It's easy to fall in love with this pretty two-bedroom bungalow in Eastwood
Everyone loves a bungalow, and when it’s as pretty as this one in Eastwood, which comes complete with an amazing garden room, it’s easy to see why.
Traditional this detached property on Bailey Grove Road might be. But it is also high specification throughout, and a price tag of £255,000 with Eastwood estate agents Freckleton Brown should lead to a queue of potential buyers, especially as there is no upward chain involved.
Well appointed, the two-bedroom bungalow comprises an entrance hall, lounge, open-plan kitchen, dining room, utility room, barbecue room or side porch and a shower room, as well as that garden room. From the hall, there is also access to a loft room complete with en suite bathroom.
The exterior is equally appealing, with security gates at the entrance, a tandem garage, additional off-street parking space, and an enclosed rear garden, well stocked with shrubs and plants, plus a shed with power and lighting.
