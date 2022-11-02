It's easy to fall in love with this pretty two-bedroom bungalow in Eastwood

Traditional this detached property on Bailey Grove Road might be. But it is also high specification throughout, and a price tag of £255,000 with Eastwood estate agents Freckleton Brown should lead to a queue of potential buyers, especially as there is no upward chain involved.

Well appointed, the two-bedroom bungalow comprises an entrance hall, lounge, open-plan kitchen, dining room, utility room, barbecue room or side porch and a shower room, as well as that garden room. From the hall, there is also access to a loft room complete with en suite bathroom.

The exterior is equally appealing, with security gates at the entrance, a tandem garage, additional off-street parking space, and an enclosed rear garden, well stocked with shrubs and plants, plus a shed with power and lighting.

Please feel free to flick through our photo gallery before visiting the Zoopla website here for more information.

1. Relaxing lounge The first room we turn to on our tour of the Eastwood bungalow is this relaxing lounge, which has open-plan access to the kitchen and also doors leading to the dining room. Spotlights to the ceiling add a touch of class. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Bright and spacious A shot of the lounge from the opposite end of the room. It shows how bright and spacious it is, with access to the kitchen at the far end. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Doors to garden room Bi-fold doors give direct access from the lounge to the garden room. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Unique garden room And here is that garden room, which is a unique space full of character and charm. As the name suggests, it overlooks the property's garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales