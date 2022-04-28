Celebrations planned across Mansfield and Ashfield to celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth II celebrates 70 years on the throne this year – and Britain has been granted an extra bank holiday to celebrate.

Her Majesty, who celebrated her 96th birthday last week, came to the Throne on February 6, 1952, following the death of her father, King George VI.

The traditional Spring Bank Holiday, on the last Monday of May, has been moved to the following Thursday, June 2 – the 69th anniversary of the Queen’s actual coronation ceremony – with the following day designated a Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday, giving Brits a four-day weekend to celebrate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Events planned as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations so far include:

Clipstone

Family fun day, at Clipstone Social Club – Sunday, June 5, noon-7.30pm.

A whole day to celebrate, feating marching drums, a brass band, dance presentation, fair, princesses, Spider-Man, a stilt walker with balloon modelling, craft stalls, food vendoes, live music and a disco.

Teversal

Picnic on the Pitch, at Teversal FC – Friday, June 3, 2pm-late.

A spokesman said: “We plan to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee together with our local community. We are planning a day/evening of food, drink, music and traditional fun activities.”

The club promises ‘fun for all the family’, with traditional fun games and activities throughout the day and evening.

Kirkby

Kingsway Primary School, on Kingsway, is planning a whole school tea party.