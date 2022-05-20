Communities are excitedly planning street parties to celebrate 70 years of Her Majesty's reign, with Queen Elizabeth II set to become the first British royal in history to reach this milestone.

The observation is so significant that it will see a bank holiday on Thursday, June 2, and a new, additional bank holiday on Friday, June 3, followed by the weekend when there will be more Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Nottinghamshire County Council has revealed a list of more than 20 temporary road closures which will be in place to allow for special events in honour of the occasion – although it is not known if more are waiting to be signed off.

Below are the streets which will be closed for Platinum Jubilee parties. The information is correct as of Friday, May 20.

Pinfold Gardens, Forest Town

Radnor Place, Pleasley

Jade Court, Mansfield

Sandringham Road, Mansfield Woodhouse