Celebrate Batman day with free family activities at Sutton shopping centre

On Saturday, October 1, between noon and 3pm, visitors will have the opportunity to make some unforgettable memories at the shopping centre as they celebrate Batman Day with face painting, craft activities and more at The One Great Day event.

Families will also have the opportunity to take part in a photo competition, striking their best superhero pose in front of a Batman themed backdrop. The community will be able to vote for their favourite pose on Idlewells Shopping Centre’s Facebook page and the winners will receive a bundle of gifts worth up to £50.

Superhero fancy dress is not essential, but definitely encouraged for this event.

This event was originally planned for Saturday, September 17, but Idlewells Shopping Centre decided to postpone the event in respect of the sad news of Her Majesty The Queen’s passing and funeral.

The ‘One Great Day’ event has been organised to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital, therefore donations will be encouraged on the day of the event.

One Great Day is a UK-wide annual charity fundraising day, raising money and support for Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Stephen Salisbury, Idlewells Shopping Centre manager, said: “We’re really looking forward to taking part in One Great Day and seeing our shopping centre filled with superheroes.