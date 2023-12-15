Game, set and match! Revamped tennis courts in Mansfield are now complete

Extensive refurbishment works on tennis courts in the heart of two Mansfield parks have now been completed.

The courts at Racecourse Park, off Maltby Road, and Carr Lane Park have been transformed following significant investment from the UK Government and Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) foundation.

The facility at Racecourse Park was unveiled to Executive Mayor and Parks Investment Delivery Partner Toni Flanders from the LTA on December 14.

The Carr Lane Park courts are open to use now, currently free of charge, and the courts in Racecourse are set to open in the New Year once a contractor is in place to run the facility on behalf of Mansfield District Council.

Work began on the two tennis court sites in the summer to ensure the community could use them for many years to come.

The revamp has seen the installation of top-quality surfacing, new markings, new nets on all courts, perimeter fencing repairs and replacement and a smart access gate system to accommodate online court bookings.

The council secured £151,326.58 from the UK Government and LTA Tennis Foundation as part of the LTA delivered Park Project through which more than 3,000 park courts across England, Scotland Wales are receiving upgrades to open and get more people playing tennis.

The courts at Racecourse Park, off Maltby Road, and Carr Lane Park have been transformed into top-quality facilities

Coun Andy Burgin, portfolio holder for Environment and Leisure, said: “The tennis courts at both Racecourse Park and Carr Lane Park were last resurfaced and marked around 15 years ago. Naturally, over that period, they had become worn and needed extensive repairs and resurfacing to ensure they remained usable.

“Park tennis courts are vital in providing opportunities for children and adults to get active, delivering significant physical and mental health and wellbeing benefits to participants.

“We are delighted to partner with the LTA on this investment project, and hope that residents at whatever level of play, will make use of the new facilities and the free tennis sessions.

“These refurbished facilities will continue to provide quality tennis courts for the next generation and many generations that follow.”

As part of the contract, the council will provide LTA-approved tennis coaching programmes on the courts to enable growth and take-up in the sport. Some of these will be free of charge to residents.

Julie Porter, chief operating officer at the LTA, said: “After months of hard work, we’re delighted to see park tennis courts in Mansfield officially back open to the public, and in better shape than ever.

“Public tennis courts are such vital facilities for getting active and we want as many people as possible, of all ages and abilities, to pick up a racket and enjoy playing tennis. Thanks to this investment the sport will be opened up to more players, for years to come.”

New booking systems and gate access technology means it is now easier for everyone to get on court by booking in advance to guarantee availability. There will be a small fee of £5 per hour which will go into a sinking fund to ensure that the courts are maintained at the new high standard for years to come.