Untaxed van seized by Mansfield neighborhood police officers

An untaxed van found in the Berry Hill area of Mansfield was seized by police officers.

By Shelley Marriott
2 hours ago - 1 min read

A post on Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield district police Facebook page, on November 29 – accompanying a picture of the yellow van being towed – said: “Mansfield South Neighborhood Policing officers seized this vehicle today, from a road in the Berry Hill area.

“Checks showed the vehicle to be untaxed, since late last year.

“This serves as a reminder to motorists to ensure that your vehicle is roadworthy, safely stored, taxed and insured.”