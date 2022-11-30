Untaxed van seized by Mansfield neighborhood police officers
An untaxed van found in the Berry Hill area of Mansfield was seized by police officers.
By Shelley Marriott
2 hours ago - 1 min read
A post on Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield district police Facebook page, on November 29 – accompanying a picture of the yellow van being towed – said: “Mansfield South Neighborhood Policing officers seized this vehicle today, from a road in the Berry Hill area.
“Checks showed the vehicle to be untaxed, since late last year.
“This serves as a reminder to motorists to ensure that your vehicle is roadworthy, safely stored, taxed and insured.”