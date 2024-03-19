CCTV appeal after man was kicked and punched and robbed outside Mansfield bus station

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The victim had been involved in an initial verbal altercation with a group of teenage boys outside Mansfield Bus Station.

After a short while the group followed him back into the station, on Quaker Way, before they kicked and punched him, pushed him over, and stole his rucksack.

The suspects ran off following the incident which happened shortly after 9pm on Tuesday, January 23.

Police have issued an image showing people they want to identify and speak to in connection with the incident

Officers investigating the robbery have offered support to the victim and have now issued an image showing people they want to identify and speak to in connection with the incident.

Detective Constable Emma Beardmore, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a nasty robbery against a vulnerable victim which took place inside of a busy bus station.

"We know there were people walking within the area of the incident immediately before, during, and after this incident so I’m urging them to please come forward and talk to us to help us identify those responsible.

“Fortunately, the victim wasn’t physically injured but he was left feeling extremely distressed by what happened.

“As part of our ongoing inquiries we are asking anyone who recognises the people in the CCTV image to please get in touch with police immediately.

"While we acknowledge the image isn’t of the best quality, even the smallest amount of information could be vital to our investigation.”