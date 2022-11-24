The theatre, on Leeming Street, Mansfield town centre, wanted to to trial going cashless at its bar and kiosk during its pantomime season, however, feedback has suggested that this would not have been welcomed by customers.

With only a few days to go until this year’s Palace panto opens, the stage is set, the final sequins are being added to costumes and dress rehearsals are well underway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A theatre spokesman said: “This was a bit of an experiment to help us keep the queues to a minimum and make our operations front of house run smoother.

The cast of this year's pantomime, The Further Adventures of Peter Pan – The Return of Captain Hook

“It’s fair to say that this idea proved to be quite unpopular.

“Lots of you told us that this would spoil your experience and stop you enjoying theatre in your hometown - and we couldn't have that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With all this in mind, we've had a change of heart. We will still accept cash this Christmas.

"Most of you do pay contactless anyway, but for those of you who like to spend cash and coins, you still can do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our local supporters are so important to us. We can't wait to welcome you all over the festive period.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Further Adventures of Peter Pan – The Return of Captain Hook, runs from Saturday, November 26, to Saturday, December 31.