Cascade of poppies will lead the way to Remebrance Day service in Nuthall

Members of Nuthall Methodist Church have created their own special tribute to war heroes for this weekend’s Remembrance Day events.
By John Smith
Published 6th Nov 2023, 10:45 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 11:20 GMT
As it does every year, this year’s annual Remebrance Day parade on Sunday, November 12, will start its journey from Nuthall Methodist Church and go on to Basil Russell Park for the Act of Remembrance at 11am.

And this year, marchers will be guided by a cascade of poppies, made by church members.

Linda Cooke, a member of the church and leader of its creative corner craft group, said: “The idea for the Cascade of Poppies at the church is a way to acknowledge and set the tone for this important event in the life of the village.

Drapes of poppies from the Nuthall church sign. Photo: SubmittedDrapes of poppies from the Nuthall church sign. Photo: Submitted
“I consulted with Nuthall Parish Council and back in February this year and they agreed it was a splendid idea."

Linda then set about encouraging and engaging the rest of the church family to get involved with the project and they embraced it with delight and enthusiasm.

Linda continued: “The whole of the church family was involved from the youngest toddlers through to the more elderly in the congregation, with each member doing their bit, from knitting or crocheting the many hundreds of poppies, to collecting and recycling plastic water or pop bottles to make the poppies which lead down to the roadside.

A plate of knitted and crocheted poppies. Photo: SubmittedA plate of knitted and crocheted poppies. Photo: Submitted
"In the main cascade there are also white poppies to symbolise peace and purple poppies in honour of the animals lost in conflict.”

A poppy-making workshop was held where the many hundreds of plastic bottle poppies were assembled and painted ready to put out.

Linda said: "There was even a chance to decorate biscuits in poppy colours which was great fun.”

The Creative Corner group, under Linda’s direction, had the mammoth task of putting together the three main drapes which cascade down from

Roadside poppies will guide the way for the parade. Photo: SubmittedRoadside poppies will guide the way for the parade. Photo: Submitted
the Nuthall Methodist sign on the bank as well as the planting and placing of the plastic poppies along the drive which forms a guard of

honour ready for the parade.

Linda added: “If you get a chance, take a ride or a walk down past the church to view this wonderful poppy display which the church is very proud of and promotes our vision of being a visible presence in the community.”