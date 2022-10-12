'Carnage on roads in the East Midlands must end' says road safety charity Brake

To highlight the preventable deaths and injuries on UK roads, road safety charity Brake will launch Road Safety Week from November 14 to 20.

The charity is appealing for schools, communities, and employers to get involved and shout out for safer roads by signing up for a free Road Safety Week action pack. The pack gives tips and advice on shouting out for road safety.

Mary Williams OBE, chief executive of Brake, the road safety charity, which runs the National Road Victim Service, caring for bereaved and seriously injured road victim families, said: “The carnage on roads, that takes lives indiscriminately, devastates families, and causes appalling injuries, must end. No death or serious injury on roads is acceptable.

“We urge everyone to sign up to take part in Road Safety Week in November to raise awareness of the cause, shout out for safety on our streets, and get fundraising for Brake and our vital help for road crash victims’ families.”

Gary Wood, Head of Highways and Transport, said: "We are deeply saddened to hear about any accidents which happen in Nottinghamshire which result in casualties, and we take safety on our county’s roads extremely seriously.

“The Safer Highways team monitors all accidents taking place on the county’s roads, working closely with Nottinghamshire Police, and look for any recurring patterns in the contributory factors relating to accidents. Where appropriate, they develop new schemes to reduce these in the future. This work has helped to form our Highways Capital Programme. This contains schemes across the County and can be viewed in detail on our website

“Alongside the capital programme, a dedicated Safer Highways team delivers education, analysis and improvements to reduce the number of people injured on our roads.

“We recently surpassed our ten-year casualty reduction target, and aim to reduce the number of fatal and serious road traffic collisions in the county by 40 per cent over the next ten years.”