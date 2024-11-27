Carlsberg Martson set to axe Mansfield bitter from pubs after Christmas

Eight popular beers – including Mansfield Bitter – will be removed from Martson pubs after Christmas.

The British cask beers, including, Mansfield Dark Smooth (Keg), Mansfield Original Bitter (Keg), Bank’s Mild, Marston’s 61 Deep, Eagle IPA, will not be available at boozers after December 2024, the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has reported.

Mansfield Dark Smooth and Original Bitter were originally brewed at Mansfield Brewery in Littleworth.

In 1999, Marston’s Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries took over the Mansfield Brewery, and by 2002, they relocated the brewing of these branded beers to Wolverhampton.

Since then, Marston's had continued to brew the Mansfield brand at their facilities and served the beer in their pubs.

CAMRA’s real ale, cider and perry campaigns director and vice chair, Gillian Hough said: “I hope that this change will mean space on the bar for licensees to stock guest beers from local independent breweries, but realistically, I suspect this isn't what CMBC plans.

“This loss of consumer choice is the inevitable outcome of a brewing conglomerate run by accountants and the bottom line.

“This is a sad and disappointing decision that puts both the history and the future of British brewing in jeopardy.”

Mansfield Brewery's last working day, 2001.

CMBC have been contacted for comment by National World.

But in a statement issued to The Sun, a CMBC spokesperson said: “Understandably, where demand has sadly declined we do have to make the difficult choice to delist beers.

“We continue to invest in and launch new cask ales as well as support popular traditional cask ales ranging from Banks’s Amber Bitter to Marston’s Pedigree.”

The full list of beers that will no longer be available, according to CAMRA, include:

Bank’s Mild

Bank’s Sunbeam

Bombardier (Keg)

Eagle IPA

Jennings Cumberland Ale

Mansfield Dark Smooth (Keg)

Mansfield Original Bitter (Keg)

Marston’s Old Empire

Marston’s 61 Deep

Ringwood Boondoggle

Ringwood Old Thumper

While they won’t be available in pubs, some of the beers will still be available to purchase elsewhere.

Bottles of Bank’s Mild, Jennings Cumberland Ale, Marston’s 61 Deep, Ringwood Boondoggle and Old Empire can be purchased directly from Marston’s.

Supermarkets are also currently stocking some of the beers, with Jennings Cumberland Ale available at Ocado, Old Empire at Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and Ocado and Ringwood at Morrisons.

