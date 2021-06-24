Caring Mansfield women's group provides helping hand to the homeless

Members of the Soroptimists International Mansfield and District Club have delivered 30 ‘entrance and exit’ packages to help residents living in council-run homeless accommodation.

The packages help people, either entering or leaving temporary accommodation, and contain practical items including toiletries and personal hygiene goods – as well as household products such as dust pan and brushes, washing up liquid and bowls.

President Julie Howe-Shilton and a staff member accepting the beddings

Press officer Kam Britland told Chad the club aimed to provide around 100 of the ‘much-needed’ packs.

Kam, who has been a member for 18 years, said: "The homeless recipients often have multiple needs and problems, some have suffered abuse and violence.

“Homeless services in Mansfield aim to provide shelter, stability, and assistance so they can move forward with a brighter future.

"With multi-agency help, it’s hoped residents will achieve a degree of independence and secure permanent accommodation eventually.”

The 30-strong Mansfield SI group was set up by charter in 1957 and is described as a ‘lively, energetic and committed group’.

Its members will continue to provide packs and organise other projects during club president Julie Howe-Shilton’s year ‘in office’.

Earlier this year, the club also donated bedding which was ‘welcomed and well received by Mansfield District Council homeless team’.

Soroptimists International is a worldwide organisation which aims to improve the lives of women and children.

The name Soroptimist was coined from the Latin soror meaning sister and the movement, which has 6,000 members globally, celebrates its 100th year in October.

For more information, go to https://sigbi.org/mansfield/