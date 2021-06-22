Mansfield businesswoman’s bid to help school library start new chapter

Elizabeth Orridge – who runs her award-winning photography business from a studio on Pecks Hill – has issued the rallying call after visiting The Harlow Academy, formerly known as Fountaindale School.

The academy – which has become part of the Mansfield-based Evolve Trust – offers an inclusive education for pupils aged from three to 18 who have complex physical and sensory needs.

Claire-Marie Cuthbert, chief executive of The Evolve Trust in the new library area at The Harlow Academy, with two pupils.

Much work has gone into creating what has been described as a ‘fantastic learning environment’ at the academy around novel study.

However, Elizabeth noticed that the academy’s new library – which has a Jungle Book theme – was short on books, sparking her appeal.

Elizabeth said: “It’s a wonderful place to be and the staff do some great work to help their pupils develop. I was inspired by all that was going on and wanted to help in some way.

“The library needs suitable books and so I am asking if any families have any books that they no longer use, if so, please give them to me and I will pass them on to the school.

Elizabeth Orridge has launched an appeal for books to be donated to The Harlow Academy.

“And if any businesses are able to make a financial donation so that I can go and buy some books, that would be amazing. I know that times are tough but to give the gift of a book to children is something so special.”

Claire-Marie Cuthbert, chief executive of The Evolve Trust, said it was a ‘fabulous gesture’ by Elizabeth.

“The students of Harlow love their new learning environments and they are now encouraged to be more mobile so that they can enjoy the interactive displays,” she said.

“Reading and listening to stories can help children in so many ways, so this is a fabulous gesture from Elizabeth and it would be fantastic if people are able to help.”

Elizabeth has also recently reopened her photography studio, which was closed during lockdown.

She decided to turn her time in lockdown into a positive situation and collected food and toiletries for struggling families across the area – while she also made hundreds of face masks for key workers.

To contact Elizabeth about her book appeal, email [email protected]