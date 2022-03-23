Caring Mansfield salon stacks up the Easter eggs for King's Mill patients

Salon owner Hayley Wood shows off some of the Easter eggs collected so far, with staff member Beth McLane (left) and salon manager Alanya Jennings (centre)

For they are collecting Easter eggs, donated by customers, to be handed out to patients at King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton.

Wood’s of Westgate, which opened last summer, is the salon behind the idea, and more than 70 eggs have already been collected.

"It is coming along amazingly,” said salon owner Hayley Wood, 44, who lives in Mansfield. “The eggs are stacked three deep in places.

"Thanks to everyone who has donated and supported us in spreading some springtime joy.”

Hayley runs the salon with manager Alanya Jennings, 26, and Beth McLane, 23, both of whom are also from Mansfield.

Alanya said: “With everything that’s going on in the world, we thought it would be nice to do something good and positive.

"It’s all gone a bit wild. As well as clientele and staff, our families and friends have donated. It’s brilliant and will light up a lot of faces.

"We are still accepting donations before we take the eggs to the hospital on April 9 to be distributed.”

It’s a doubly exciting time for Wood’s because it is also waiting to hear if it has made the top 50 in the best new salon category at the UK Hair And Beauty Awards.

“Myself and Beth put the salon forward without Hayley knowing,” Alanya divulged.

"It was our way of saying thankyou to her for everything she has done for us in giving us a massive opportunity to work at such a wonderful salon. It is more than we could have imagined.”