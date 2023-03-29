News you can trust since 1952
A look back at Mansfield's Victoria Hospital - set to become new £20m diagnostics hub

The site of the old Victoria Hospital in Mansfield is set to become a new £20m community diagnostics medical centre.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 29th Mar 2023, 11:50 BST- 1 min read

The former Victoria Hospital, on Stockwell Gate, originated from the Mansfield Union Workhouse infirmary that lay to the east of the surviving buildings.

Three elements of the former hospital are still at the site including two smaller buildings that would have served as nurse stations, day rooms and offices, and a larger former ward wing to the east.

The Victoria Hospital was designed by local architect Robert Frank Vallance.

The former Victoria Hospital site as it looks today
The former Victoria Hospital site as it looks today
The former Victoria Hospital site as it looks today
The site is now set to become a “one-stop shop” for patients to access tests and investigations in a single visit, providing quick answers to health concerns including cancer and allow people to get either the ‘all clear’ or a diagnosis sooner.

We have taken a look at the site as it is now as well as a look back through our archives.

1965 Mansfield Victoria Hospital Childrens party
1971 Mansfield Victoria Hospital Bayliss Ward 1
1971 Mansfield Victoria Hospital Bayliss Ward 2
1971 Mansfield Victoria Hospital Bayliss Ward 3
Ladies receiving badges at the Victoria Hospital, Mansfield, in September 1981
The former Victoria Hospital site as it looks today
The former Victoria Hospital site as it looks today
The former Victoria Hospital site as it looks today
The former Victoria Hospital site as it looks today
The former Victoria Hospital site as it looks today
Mansfield