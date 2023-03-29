A look back at Mansfield's Victoria Hospital - set to become new £20m diagnostics hub
The site of the old Victoria Hospital in Mansfield is set to become a new £20m community diagnostics medical centre.
The former Victoria Hospital, on Stockwell Gate, originated from the Mansfield Union Workhouse infirmary that lay to the east of the surviving buildings.
Three elements of the former hospital are still at the site including two smaller buildings that would have served as nurse stations, day rooms and offices, and a larger former ward wing to the east.
The Victoria Hospital was designed by local architect Robert Frank Vallance.
The site is now set to become a “one-stop shop” for patients to access tests and investigations in a single visit, providing quick answers to health concerns including cancer and allow people to get either the ‘all clear’ or a diagnosis sooner.
We have taken a look at the site as it is now as well as a look back through our archives.