The privately-owned Manswick Care Home in Forest Town was given a 'Requires Improvement' rating by the Care Quality Commission.

The private Manswick Care Home, on Oakland Road, Forest Town, was given a ‘Good’ rating by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) for its caring and responsive approach.

But its overall rating was ‘Requires Improvement’ after it was found to be below par in the three categories that covered how safe, effective and well-led the home is.

The inspector’s report said: “We identified breaches in relation to assessing, monitoring and managing risks to people.

"We took account of the exceptional circumstances arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.

"But the provider needs to make improvements across the service. The manager gave some immediate assurances of actions taken.”

Manswick was registered with the CQC only two years ago. It provides personal care for up to four people with learning disabilities and/or autism in a specially adapted building.

The unannounced inspection led to plenty of praise for the service, which is run by the Milton Keynes-based Rhodsac Community Living Ltd.

The home was described as “clean and tidy”, while residents were treated well to preserve their privacy and dignity.

They were given food and drink of their choice, and help to take their prescribed medicines. They also took part in activities they enjoyed, warding off any danger of social isolation.

"Control practices minimised the risks of infections spreading, while staff received the training and support they needed to meet residents’ needs,” the report read.

"Staff were kind and caring, and the management team was approachable and addressed concerns. Both staff and management were passionate about supporting people, showing fondness and genuinely positive regard.”

However, the home’s flaws revolved around the effective management of risks to residents and the lack of robust systems in place to ensure the quality of the service, the CQC inspector ruled.

For instance, residents were not always fully assessed before they went into the home. Therefore, staff had limited information on their life histories and interests.

The inspector “found no evidence that people had been harmed”, but recommended that the care plans of residents are reviewed and updated.

The registered manager of Manswick, Ireen Marunza, has been invited to comment on the CQC report, but has so far not responded to the Chad’s request.