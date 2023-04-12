Set up by Mansfield entrepeneur Rishi Bajaj, Beechwood Autos has migrated from its humble beginnings in Kirkby into a new 200-car site on Newark Road, Sutton.

Father-of-two Rishi launched the business back in 2019 with just £6,000.

It has since gone from strength to strength and evolved into a multi-million pound, award-winning enterprise – now offering what he says is the UK’s largest stock of Volkswagen custom Caddies.

Owner Rishi Bajaj at Beechwood Autos' new premises in Sutton.

Rishi, aged 33, said: “I started selling cars from home and just advertising on Facebook and Ebay.

“We got our first premises in Kirkby in 2020. My dad owns a business there and it was just some land at the back of that.

“We made it look nice, but when we first started it was basically just some grass.

“It’s been so busy and the rate it has accelerated is just bonkers. We’ve come a long way and it’s something I’m really proud of.”

The dealership specialises in its own custom VW caddies.

The business prides itself on offering its own unique customised Volkswagen Caddies and has launched its own brand – Beechwood Custom Caddy.

Rishi said: “We’re investing heavily into it – everything we sell has its own logo on and we’re hoping it’s something that takes off and becomes nationally recognised.”

The new Sutton showroom already has more than 120 vehicles in stock, with three staff members.

The new site on Newark Road officially opened this month.

Rishi said it is important the dealership has a “community focus” and works closely with other local businesses, residents and charities.

He said: “We put our customers and employees at the heart of the business.

“A lot of our growth has just come from word of mouth. I remember one time selling to a grandparent, son and grandson all in one day.

“We’d really like to thank local people for helping us to get where we are.”

Owner Rishi Bajaj has built the business from the ground up.

In a show of appreciation for the community, the dealership plans to donate £100 from each of its first 10 cars sold, a total of £1,000, to local charity the Lashes Foundation.

To browse the latest selection of vehicles, visit the premises on Newark Road from 9am to 5pm daily, or see beechwoodautos.co.uk

The new site has space for up to 200 vehicles.

