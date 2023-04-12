News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield pub set for exciting new look as it undergoes £115,000 revamp

A popular Mansfield pub is set to receive an all-new look as it undergoes a major £115,000 refurbishment.

By Lucy Roberts
Published 12th Apr 2023, 12:01 BST- 1 min read

The Golden Eagle, off Southwell Road West, attracts families and workers from around the nearby retail and industrial sites, boasting a beer garden and pool table.

The popular pub has now closed in order to undergo a transformation, which will see it reopen later this month with a recharged menu and elevated interior.

The updated menu will offer pub favourites such as steak and ale pie, along with new additions including loaded fries with spicy pulled pork, nacho cheese sauce, barbecue sauce, crispy onions and chopped chives.

The Golden Eagle at Sherwood Oaks Business Park is closed while it receives a makeover.
The Golden Eagle at Sherwood Oaks Business Park is closed while it receives a makeover.
The pub also offers a traditional Sunday roast each week, all served with mashed potato, roast potatoes, seasonal vegetables, home-made Yorkshire pudding, stuffing and gravy.

Classic lagers on draught, cask ales and a variety of cocktails and gins will also be available.

The refresh will see tables added to the pub’s grown-up bar area, with the new look set to elevate the pub’s interior to suit all occasions, from casual lunches to special celebrations.

An artist's impression of how the new pub will look.
An artist's impression of how the new pub will look.

Liam Bastable, general manager, said: “We are so excited to announce The Golden Eagle will be receiving a refresh.

“We have invested more than £100,000 into breathing new life into our pub, which is much-loved by its regulars. We can't wait to welcome everybody back.”

The Golden Eagle closed for refurbishment on Tuesday, April 11, and will reopen on Monday, April 24.

More information on The Golden Eagle can be found at goldeneaglemansfield.co.uk/our-pub and on Facebook.

An artist's impression of how the new pub will look.An artist's impression of how the new pub will look.
An artist's impression of how the new pub will look.