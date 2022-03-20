Operation Reacher and neighbourhood policing officers worked in tandem to carry out the house raids after receiving intelligence that drug activity was taking place.

More than £220,000 worth of cannabis was discovered growing inside the two adjoining terraced houses in Laurel Avenue, Mansfield.

Around 350 plants were found growing across ten different rooms, after officers from the Mansfield Operation Reacher team raided the two neighbouring houses at the same time.

Albian Daja, of no fixed address, was sentenced to one year and eight months in prison

All of the plants taken from the cannabis farms were destroyed, while the high value growing equipment used to maintain them was also seized by police.

Cannabis grower Albian Daja was found to be tending the plants at one of the two neighbouring houses but tried to hide from police in the loft while the warrants took place on 6 August 2021.

He was quickly caught by officers, however, after climbing down from the attic and trying to escape by running out through the front door.

He appeared before Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on Thursday, March17, having pleaded guilty to the production of a class B drug.

Daja, of no fixed address, was sentenced to one year and eight months in prison.

Sergeant Neil Priestley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It is a common misconception that cannabis production is a victimless crime that doesn’t harm anybody.

“This couldn’t be further from the truth.

“Cannabis production is a serious offence that is regularly linked to organised criminals, who exploit vulnerable people to tend the plants on their behalf while living in conditions that are often unsanitary.”

Anyone who has information about drug dealing in their area should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.