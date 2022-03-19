Nine arrests made in Nottinghamshire after raids to tackle drug supply and vehicle theft

A series of searches took place at addresses in Netherfield, Carlton, Broxtowe and Warsop as part of an investigation relating to illegal drug supply and serious acquisitive crime.

As part of the proactive work, police conducted early morning raids at 11 properties on Thursday, March 10 and Friday, March 11.

Nottinghamshire officers, alongside detectives from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, conducted the operation and made a number of arrests.

A number of individuals have been charged following the operation.

Detective Inspector Mark Adas, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers in Nottinghamshire and across the region are committed to working together to tackle serious and organised criminality, which we know can have a huge impact on communities.

“I want to thank the local teams for their assistance and helping to carry out this proactive work.

“We have now made a number of charges and we continue to make enquiries in relation to this investigation as this goes through the courts.”

Officers have since charged nine people in relation to the investigation:

Dane Broadley, 27, of Marwood Road, Carlton, has been charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs, conspiracy to supply class B drugs, conspiracy to steal motor vehicles and robbery. He has been remanded into custody.

Dylan Broadley, 25 of Coningswath Road, Carlton, was charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs and conspiracy to supply class B drugs and was remanded into custody.

Patrick Power, 22, of Langton Close, Colwick, was charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs, conspiracy to supply class B drugs, and conspiracy to steal motor vehicles. He was remanded into custody.

Lee Southall, 36, of Castellan Rise, Bestwood, has been charged with conspiracy to steal motor vehicles and robbery and has been remanded into custody.

Simon Bradshaw, 41, of Woodfield Road, Aspley, has been charged with conspiracy to steal motor vehicles and robbery. He has been remanded into custody.

Simon Masey, 35, of Burns Lane, Warsop, has been charged with conspiracy to steal motor vehicles and has been remanded into custody.

Mark Bentley, 39, of Woodfield Road, Aspley, has been charged with conspiracy to steal motor vehicles and robbery and has been remanded into custody.

Jamie Ross, 26, of Meadow Cottages, Netherfield, was charged with conspiracy to supply class B drugs and has been released on conditional bail to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.

Zoe Opie, 27, of Meadow Cottages, Netherfield, was charged with conspiracy to supply class B drugs and was released on conditional bail to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.