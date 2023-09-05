Canine first aid course provides 'life-saving' skills for animal rescue volunteers

Watch more videos on Shots!

Volunteers from Beauty’s Legacy – a charity providing support with locating and reuniting lost or stolen pets – were provided with canine first aid training from Muttleys canine first aid training.

The event saw Nottinghamshire volunteers, many from the Mansfield and Ashfield area, partake in a series of life-saving skills with ‘dog’ dummies – replicating a human first aid course.

The course, a second session for the volunteers, saw trainers sharing knowledge on how best to respond to emergency situations when dealing with either a loose, lost, or found dog.

Volunteers at the canine first aid training session, Wellow.

The volunteers specifically covered dog on dog bites, dealing with dehydration – often a loose dog will be dehydrated— shock, bites and stings, drowning, heat stroke, hyperthermia trauma and injury, poisoning, and seizures.

Lisa Dean, charity founder, said: “Every case we deal with is different and the more knowledge we have, the better.”

A certificate was given to volunteers who completed the course, showcasing the acquired first aid training which remains valid for three years.

A missing poster for Millie who has been missing from her Doncaster home since July, 29, 2023.

And as part of the event, Lisa and volunteers spoke about lost pets and their families, as supported by the charity.

Missing dog Millie

Missing Millie, a Rossington greyhound, was the topic of conversation as Millie’s owner Emma is a volunteer who was on the course.

Millie, who has been missing from her Doncaster home since July 29, 2023, is a black, elderly greyhound with a muzzle and a red tartan collar.

There is also a reward for Millie’s safe return.