11 best things to do in Mansfield

The summer holidays are fast approaching and hopefully we will see some sunny weather so we have compiled a list of 11 of the best things to do in Mansfield.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 13:05 BST

Whether it’s discovering wildlife at a nature reserve, getting creative or if you fancy something more active, there is something for everyone.

So, if you’re planning a visit to Mansfield or are looking for something new to try this summer why not take a look at these activities.

Have you done any of these things before?

Mansfield Musuem has a host of activities taking place during the summer months including a monthly Makers Market and the weekly Make a Start sessions

1. Mansfield Museum

Mansfield Musuem has a host of activities taking place during the summer months including a monthly Makers Market and the weekly Make a Start sessions Photo: Mansfield District Council

Mansfield has a number of nature reserves where you can explore the wonderful world of wildlife including Quarry Lane Nature Reserve

2. Go to a nature reserve

Mansfield has a number of nature reserves where you can explore the wonderful world of wildlife including Quarry Lane Nature Reserve Photo: Rachel Atkins

Go and see the latest blockbuster movies at the town's Odeon cinema

3. Go to the cinema

Go and see the latest blockbuster movies at the town's Odeon cinema Photo: Rachel Atkins

Behind Mansfield Fire Station is a museum where you can see horse drawn fire engines, it is volunteer run and entry is a donation at the door.

4. Mansfield Fire Museum

Behind Mansfield Fire Station is a museum where you can see horse drawn fire engines, it is volunteer run and entry is a donation at the door. Photo: Eric Gregory

