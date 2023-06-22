The summer holidays are fast approaching and hopefully we will see some sunny weather so we have compiled a list of 11 of the best things to do in Mansfield.

Whether it’s discovering wildlife at a nature reserve, getting creative or if you fancy something more active, there is something for everyone.

So, if you’re planning a visit to Mansfield or are looking for something new to try this summer why not take a look at these activities.

Have you done any of these things before?

1 . Mansfield Museum Mansfield Musuem has a host of activities taking place during the summer months including a monthly Makers Market and the weekly Make a Start sessions Photo: Mansfield District Council Photo Sales

2 . Go to a nature reserve Mansfield has a number of nature reserves where you can explore the wonderful world of wildlife including Quarry Lane Nature Reserve Photo: Rachel Atkins Photo Sales

3 . Go to the cinema Go and see the latest blockbuster movies at the town's Odeon cinema Photo: Rachel Atkins Photo Sales

4 . Mansfield Fire Museum Behind Mansfield Fire Station is a museum where you can see horse drawn fire engines, it is volunteer run and entry is a donation at the door. Photo: Eric Gregory Photo Sales

