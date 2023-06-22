11 best things to do in Mansfield
The summer holidays are fast approaching and hopefully we will see some sunny weather so we have compiled a list of 11 of the best things to do in Mansfield.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 13:05 BST
Whether it’s discovering wildlife at a nature reserve, getting creative or if you fancy something more active, there is something for everyone.
So, if you’re planning a visit to Mansfield or are looking for something new to try this summer why not take a look at these activities.
Have you done any of these things before?
Page 1 of 3