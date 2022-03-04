Campaign launched to clean up Mansfield area blighted by dog fouling and rubbish
Residents of a neighbourhood in Mansfield blighted by rubbish, fly-tipping and dog fouling are being urged to support a council campaign to clean up their area.
The Avenues area of Forest Town has had long-standing issues with dog fouling and rubbish in people's gardens and the alleyways that run between the houses.
Now Mansfield District Council’s Environmental Health team has asked residents to work together to give the area a big spring clean.
Letters have been delivered to about 300 households reminding them of their responsibilities to keep the alleyways next to their homes clean and tidy on the grounds of public health.
Properties where problems continue will be sent a further letter outlining the issues, with a copy sent to the owner of the property if it is rented, with a deadline to make improvements.
Coun Marion Bradshaw, portfolio holder for Safer Communities, Housing and Wellbeing, said: "The ongoing unsightly state of the alleyways on the Avenues part of Mansfield is unacceptable.
"The council is not responsible for cleaning these back alleys or ensuring any vegetation is kept in check so that they are accessible. This responsibility rests entirely with the owners and occupiers of the homes bordering these alleys.
"It may be that people who own or rent homes in the Avenues are unaware that this is their responsibility so we are trying to reach out to them and raise awareness in order to tackle what has been a persistent problem in this part of the town.
"No one likes seeing fly-tipping or piles of rubbish in people's gardens. It encourages vermin and brings down the whole neighbourhood by discouraging people from taking pride in where they live.
"By cleaning up an area, it improves the quality of life for all and encourages everyone to respect their neighbours and responsibilities as residents.
"We hope our gentle encouragement will achieve results and encourage neighbours to work together."
