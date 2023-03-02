Skyrocketing energy bills and increased food and drink costs from suppliers are just two of the issues currently facing pub landlords.

The British Beer and Pub Association has warned 2,000 of the nation’s much-loved pubs are facing last orders.

Andrew Ludlow, Nottingham Campaign for Real Ale branch secretary, said: “We are concerned over pub losses. The pandemic and immediately going into a cost-of-living crisis has seen the hospitality sector particular badly hit.

“Pubs are and always have been community assets often at the heart of community life providing a safe place to meet and socialise while having alcohol intake under the control of a responsible person.

“The Government needs to offer support by way of reducing VAT, so pubs are on the same playing field as supermarkets, change duty - so again drinking a controlled environment is encouraged.

“We encourage people to use their local – use it or lose it.

“Pubs are effectively the only place you can enjoy a selection of cask conditioned ales.”

The BBPA is calling on the Government to use the Spring Budget to show it understands just how much pubs and breweries mean to their communities, and the pressures the sector is facing, and deliver a plan for sustainable growth with fair, modernised tax rates and a focus on skills and training needed to ensure pubs and breweries can thrive.

It is calling on Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to freeze duty rates, implement a significant increase in the discount for draft beer sold in pubs, and introduce the previously announced reduced rate for lower-strength beers from August 1.

Emma McClarkin, BBPA chief executive, said: “It is crucial the Government shows in this budget it understands the pressures the sector is facing and just how much our pubs and breweries mean to communities everywhere across the UK.