Calls for change in approach to tree planting as winter storm damage revealed
After Storm Arwen damaged our country’s woodland, including Sherwood Forest, the Forestry Commission chairman is calling for a change in our approach to tree planting.
Almost 12,750 hectares of tree loss was caused by storms last winter in Great Britain – including Storm Arwen 12 months ago – with about 3,350 hectares of damage recorded in England.
Sir William Worsley, Forestry Commission chairman, has now called for landowners and forest managers to consider planting more diverse and resilient tree species and better-designed woodlands to protect forests in future.
The commission says the long-term prosperity of forests depend on their resilience to threats caused by climate change, such as stronger gales, drought, emerging pests and diseases, evolving weather patterns and more frequent, severe weather events.
Sir William said: “The woodlands of the future need to be planted and managed differently if they are to not only survive, but thrive in the future.
“Now and in the long-term, we need a wider range of tree species and age profiles across the country. This targeted approach will ensure the long-term resilience of our precious woodlands.”
Commission advice is for a greater variety of tree species to be planted to build our forests of the future. In addition, to counter future storm risk, forests and woodlands should have a broad range of trees at different ages, from seedlings to those more fully grown to foster a variety of sizes, to avoid situations where storms topple large areas of woodland in coming years.