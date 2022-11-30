Almost 12,750 hectares of tree loss was caused by storms last winter in Great Britain – including Storm Arwen 12 months ago – with about 3,350 hectares of damage recorded in England.

Sir William Worsley, Forestry Commission chairman, has now called for landowners and forest managers to consider planting more diverse and resilient tree species and better-designed woodlands to protect forests in future.

The commission says the long-term prosperity of forests depend on their resilience to threats caused by climate change, such as stronger gales, drought, emerging pests and diseases, evolving weather patterns and more frequent, severe weather events.

Trees were damaged after storm's last year

Sir William said: “The woodlands of the future need to be planted and managed differently if they are to not only survive, but thrive in the future.

“Now and in the long-term, we need a wider range of tree species and age profiles across the country. This targeted approach will ensure the long-term resilience of our precious woodlands.”

