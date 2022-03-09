The man, who lives near the Racecourse Park, told the Chad, it is “plagued by rogue bike riders”, mainly youngsters and teenagers who show a “total disregard” for other people.

The retired construction worker, who wishes to remain anonymous, said the problem was longstanding but had worsened over the past two years.

He said riders enter the park from the Oak Tree Lane area, travel down Budby Avenue, often riding on pavements, through the park, onto Epson Street into Mansfield.

Biker seen from a distance riding through the park

"They are extremely dangerous, they have no regard for people using the park, families with children, dog walkers, vehicles on the approach roads,” the 70-year-old said.

"Numerous times, I’ve contacted the police and councils, so have neighbours, and supplied photos.

“I don’t blame the police, they can’t patrol all the time due to resources, but the councils could do more.

"A councillor and my MP just told me to contact the police, I’ve asked Mansfield District Council to restrict park entry and exits, and the county council to replace missing steel fencing used as entry/exit points.

Bikers pictured going through the park

"The Duke of Portland gave the land on the proviso the council kept fencing and boundaries in good order. Despite my reports, emails, phone calls, it’s to no avail.

"Some people are concerned the bikes could be used as drug couriers, we’ve no proof, but they certainly seem to be on a mission, not just riding round for pleasure.

"I’m at my wits end to get something done, before someone gets seriously hurt or worse.”

Mansfield District Council said park footpaths and accesses “were adopted highways and maintained and managed by NCC, traffic offences were police matters.”

Ben Bradley MP said it was an MDC park and police issue, and “not his place” to comment.

Police Inspector Kylie Davies, Mansfield district commander said: “People who drive and ride off-road vehicles illegally in our parks and other green spaces are not only nuisances; they are also a considerable danger to members of the public and themselves.

“It’s selfish, unlawful and anti-social behaviour that we will always punish severely by fining riders, putting them before the courts if necessary and seizing their bikes whenever we have reason to.

“There are places people can go to ride legally, there is simply no excuse for this behaviour.

“We currently have several initiatives in place to combat this problem, including regular proactive patrols by our off-road policing team in known problem areas such as The Desert. We are also working more with our drones team, gathering evidence against riders.

“It is important, however, for the public to play their part in combating this issue by calling us whenever they see bikes being ridden in this way and providing us with the details of those responsible.”

Nottinghamshire County Council’s Head of Highways and Transport, Gary Wood, said: “The accesses to Racecourse Park are maintained by a number of

different parties. We are responsible for the walkway from Budby Avenue to the park and we are aware of residents’ concerns.

“The location is being considered for inclusion on a future programme, to see if there are any solutions to prevent motorcycles accessing the park via this

entrance whilst maintaining access for users with limited mobility.”