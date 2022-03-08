Mansfield Woodhouse head's pride at kind pupil's efforts to help families in Ukraine
Kind children from a Mansfield Woodhouse school came together to raise over £800 to support families in the Ukraine.
The School Parliament representatives from St Edmund’s CofE Primary and Nursery School asked their headteacher Nadeem Shah if they could do something to support families during this difficult time.
Last Friday, they got together and organised a non-uniform day, wearing yellow and blue to represent the Ukraine flag. The whole school community also got behind the cause and helped raise a grand total of £865.22.
This funding has already been sent straight out to the Ukraine Crisis Appeal through the British Red Cross.
Mr Shah said: “We couldn’t be prouder of our children. They have worked incredibly hard, under their own initiative, to generate vital funds to help incredibly vulnerable families in the Ukraine.
“We have been overwhelmed by our whole school community coming together to support this cause. Our Year 6 children have also shared their thoughts and prayers collectively as a class.
“This has been a beautiful and pure example of our core values in action; compassion, care and love running through our school like golden threads.”
Pupil Annamay Vu, aged 10, said “We know people in the Ukraine are in a difficult situation right now. I know that, if we were in the same situation, we would want their help too.”
Ellie Wilkinson, also aged 10, added:
“We all want peace in this world. We hope that all the money we’ve raised will make a difference in helping Ukrainian families.”