Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the blaze in Nuthall at 5.05pm on Saturday, May 27.

The service said the fire, which significantly damaged the vehicle, was caused by a pair of sunglasses that had been left on its dashboard.

The reflective shades, which ignited the fire by magnifying a concentrated ray from the sun, melted the car’s plastic interior - as well as parts of its engine bay.

Fire scorched the dashboard and smashed the windscreen.

An engine from Stockhill Fire Station was called to extinguish the flames.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "The sun has been strong but beware this can cause fire. Earlier we attended a fire caused by sunglasses left on the dashboard . Make sure you keep reflective objects out of direct sunlight."

Motorists who saw the photos on social media thanked the service for alerting them to the unknown danger. One wrote: “Good information, looks nasty. Well done on giving out a warning and attending the fire.”