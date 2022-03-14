East Midlands businesses want to improve their Corporate Social Responsibility strategy
More than half East Midlands business owners surveyed believe a strategy on how a company gives back to or improves the community can add value to a business.
Tyl surveyed UK business owners to find out what Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) means to them and how this translates into business success and 54 per cent of East Midlands business owners believe a successful CSR strategy can add value to a business.
Mike Elliff, CEO of Tyl said: “Not only are consumers more motivated to purchase from companies who do good, but young professionals are more prone to seek employment with a business that recognises the needs of the community.”
