People are being encouraged to make fabric hearts which will form a trail around Edwinstowe throughout February.

Carol Hallam, community and volunteer development officer at the nature reserve, said: “We’re seeking local individuals, groups, organisations and businesses who want to ‘spread the love’ for our local area by creating hearts using materials such as wool, fabric or wood to be displayed to create the trail.

“We would like as many hearts as possible to create a real splash of colour all the way from the village to the forest.”

The trail will run from February 10, to 21.

Three Little Daisies and the Fabric Bug at Sherwood Forest Art and Craft Centre, at Forest Corner, are both offering offcuts of fabric that people can collect for free to make hearts.

And The Woolshop, also based at the Craft Centre, has even made its annual competition heart-inspired.

All finished heart creations should include a loop or hook for attaching and will need to be submitted to the RSPB Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre by Thursday, February 10.

To confirm your interest, to get involved or for more information, contact Carol Hallam, community and volunteer development officer at RSPB Sherwood Forest at [email protected] or call 01623 677321.