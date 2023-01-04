Businesses in Mansfield forced to close after gas leak on New Year's Eve

Modhu Mitha in Ratcliffe Gate, as well as others, had to close on New Year’s Eve after a gas leak.

Namu Miah, from Modhu Mitha, said: “There was a gas leak on Ratcliffe Gate on New Year's Eve.

"I don’t know whether it was a routine check or someone smelt it but the gas board company, Cadent, came down and they evacuated everybody from the area.

There was a gas leak on Ratcliffe Gate, Mansfield, on New Year's Eve

“The adjacent building, which is flats, was also evacuated as well.

“We had nearly 150 people booked in on New Year's Eve and we had to tell them we were no longer operating due to a gas leak.

“We've been given the go ahead that we can operate so we are now open.

“People may not have been aware of the situation or what's happened as there were a lot of people who couldn't get in touch with us over the new year.

“It's been a nightmare and a waste with all the food we have made over the last couple of days.”

A spokesman from Cadent said: “Cadent engineers attended an incident in Ratcliffe Gate, Mansfield on New Years Eve following a report of the smell of gas.

"Residents suggested that they’d been able to smell gas for ‘a few days’.

"Cadent engineers immediately turned off gas in a property and identified a broken gas main which had resulted in a leak, which was fixed by New Years Day.

"The property in question is now safely back on, however, Cadent engineers continue to remain on Ratcliffe Gate to deal with the residual gas which has been left in the area as a result of the leak having been present for what appears to have been a number of days.

"Our top priority is ensuring that the area is safe for all residents, and as such we continue to have traffic controls in place whilst we deal with outstanding matters.