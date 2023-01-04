January for some can be a long month and with the dark nights and the Christmas and New Year celebrations behind us there isn’t much to look forward to.
So why not treat yourself to some pie and mash, a curry or a hot bowl of soup.
This month is all about comfort food and keeping warm.
Here are a selection of places in and around Mansfield offering some traditional winter warmers to get you through this winter season.
1. Bold Forester, Mansfield
The menu at the Bold Forester, on Botany Avenue, Mansfield, includes Steak and Ruddles Ale Pie, Mushroom and Ale Pie, a Full English Breakfast and if you have room for dessert there is Apple and Berry Crumble and Sticky Toffee and Bourbon Pudding.
Photo: Google
2. The Foxglove, Forest Town
The Foxglove, on Fulmar Close, Forest Town, Mansfield, offers a range of pies including Steak and Ale, Chicken, Cider and Mushroom and Cheddar Cheese, Leek and Potato, as well as Minted Lamb Shank, Soup of the Day and desserts including Sticky Toffee Pudding and Apple and Pear Crumble.
Photo: Google
3. andwhynot, Mansfield
andwhynot on Leeming Street, Mansfield, has a selection of pies, Slow Braised Blade of Beef and Rump of Lamb and desserts including Sticky Toffee Pudding and Bailey's Creme Brulee.
Photo: National World
4. The Devonshire, Upper Langwith
The menu at The Devonshire on Rectory Road, Upper Langwith, Mansfield, has a selection of pies, Slow Braised Blade of Beef, Slow Cooked Shoulder of Lamb, Cream of Roast Butternut Squash Soup, Wild Mushroom Gnocchi and desserts including The Devonshire “School Days” Cornflake Tart, Baked Apricot and Amaretto Brioche Bread and Butter Pudding and Warm Lemon and Almond Cake.
Photo: Google