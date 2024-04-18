Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mansfield District Council has received a planning application to give prior notification of a change of use for the North Nottinghamshire Business Centre building on Rosemary Street.

The proposal is to change it from commercial use and turn it into ten apartments.

The company behind the application is BPMA Property, based in Hampshire. The agents working on the scheme are Indigo Architects Ltd, of Darley Abbey in Derbyshire.

The North Nottinghamshire Business Centre building, on Rosemary Street, Mansfield, which could soon be converted into ten apartments.,

The two-storey building used to comprise 20 fully furnished offices, which could be hired by companies or individuals, and also boasted meeting rooms and a kitchen. Its total floor space is about 6,000 square feet.

It came up for auction at Nottingham Racecourse in December 2022 and sold for £300,000, which was £50,000 more than its initial guide price.

No external alterations are expected to be made to the appearance of the building if the plan gets the go ahead. The council’s planning officers are expected to make their decision in the coming weeks.

Other planning applications received by the council include these:

94 Forest Road, Mansfield – single-storey rear extension and a porch to the side.

78 Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield – proposed window at the front at cellar level.

3 Wingfield Road, Mansfield – new roof over the existing garage and a canopy over the front porch.

12 Millway, Mansfield Woodhouse – variation of a condition regarding opening hours as part of an application for a change of use from window manufacturing to facilitate a working brewery and tap room.

51 Robin Down Lane, Mansfield – two-storey side extensions, new front and rear-facing dormers, a terrace and internal alterations.

12 Newtondale Avenue, Forest Town – two-storey side extension.

Nottingham Road Clinic, 195 Nottingham Road, Mansfield – resubmission of an application for the siting of a mobile MRI scanning unit.

