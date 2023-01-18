However, staff at Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust NHS staff, which runs King's Mill Hospital and Mansfield Community Hospital, are not taking part.

The trusts affected are different from those in the December strikes, which saw nursing staff at 44 NHS trusts in England take action, alongside members on strike in Northern Ireland and Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, SFH staff, voted against strike action in the Royal College of Nursing’s ballot.

Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust staff are not taking part in this industrial action

Pat Cullen, RCN general secretary and chief executive, said: “Today’s strike action by nursing staff is a modest escalation before a sharp increase in under three weeks from now. If a week is a long time for Rishi Sunak, three weeks is the time he needs to get this resolved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People aren’t dying because nurses are striking. Nurses are striking because people are dying. That is how severe things are in the NHS and it is time the Prime Minister led a fight for its future.

“Today’s record number of unfilled nurse jobs cannot be left to get worse. Pay nursing staff fairly to turn this around and give the public the care they deserve.”

Advertisement Hide Ad