Burlesque troupes to compete for a chance to win £1,000 at Mansfield competition

Burlesque troupes from around the country will be competing at a competition in Mansfield for a £1,000 cash prize and the chance to star in a music video.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 30th Jun 2023, 09:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 11:34 BST

The event, sponsored by Blue Cow Studios, will see up to eight troupes perform before the winner is decided at a live show at Forest Town Arena on September 30.

The event will be hosted by the multi-award-winning Trixie Blue.

The troupes competing include The Wynter Wisps, Burlesque Babes, The Flauntettes, Cream Tease of Oxford, The Midnight Nymphs and Bellas Bombshells.

Bellas Bombshells, professional burlesque and cabaret troupe from the East Midlands, will be among the troupes competingBellas Bombshells, professional burlesque and cabaret troupe from the East Midlands, will be among the troupes competing
Bellas Bombshells, professional burlesque and cabaret troupe from the East Midlands, will be among the troupes competing
Shaun Childerley, owner of Blue Cow Studios, said: “Audience members will then get the opportunity to vote for best performance via our app.

"Our three judges, which are burlesque celebrities, will ultimately decide the winners. There will be free food. Drinks available at the bar."

The judges are Anna Furlaxis, international headliner of shows and festivals across Europe, Australia, Asia and America, Miss Sugar Rush, an award-winning international burlesque artist and internationally published model based in London, and Lady Wildflower, an internationally acclaimed and highly in-demand burlesque artist based in Yorkshire.

Mr Childerley said: “All three judges have to decide collectively three lucky winners for first, second and third place.

“It truly will be an epic moment. All winning parties will receive a trophy which is unique to that year so it can only be ever won once.”

The winning troupe will receive a £1,000 cash prize and will feature in a music video.

There will also be entertainment provided by Ellie Marie and Rebel Fatale.

For tickets and for more information visit celebrateburlesque.com

