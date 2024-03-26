Burglary suspects appear in court after police recover stolen car in Sutton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents at the property on Ashford Rise, Sutton, were awoken around 1.50am on Saturday, March 23, when they heard a noise inside their home.

They then discovered a car was missing from the driveway and a number of items had been taken from inside the address.

Officers attended the scene and were made aware a short time later that a bank card stolen in the burglary had been used at a petrol station in Sutton.

Officers on patrol around 8.40am spotted the car in Coxmoor Road, Sutton, and after a brief pursuit it was found abandoned.

One suspect was arrested nearby and another man was detained following further police searches.

Lee Bird, 41, of Westbourne Road, Sutton, and 43-year-old Jamie Hill, of HMP Ranby, have been charged with burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

Hill has also been charged with driving dangerously.

They both appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday, March 25, and were remanded in custody until their next appearance at Nottingham Crown Court on April 15.

Detective Sergeant Nathan Bingham, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers on patrol worked quickly and efficiently to trace the stolen car and arrest two suspects.

“Supporting victims of burglaries is a key priority for the force because we understand the impact this type of invasive crime can have on people.”