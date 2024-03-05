Burglary suspect arrested after police track down stolen car in Sutton

Police arrested a burglary suspect after tracing a car which had been stolen during a home break-in in Sutton.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 5th Mar 2024, 17:05 GMT
Updated 5th Mar 2024, 17:06 GMT
Officers were alerted to the burglary at a property in York Street, Sutton, around 7am on Friday, March 1.

The victim had awoken to discover his home had been broken into overnight.

A number of items had been taken from inside the address, including a set of car keys.

Officers arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle

He then discovered the car was missing.

Detectives attended the scene and began a search of the area as well as carrying out a number of other local inquiries.

Officers on patrol in Sutton spotted the car around 1pm and followed the vehicle until it pulled over in New Street.

A suspect was spotted walking away from the vehicle and was quickly detained.

Officers arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

He has also been arrested on suspicion of a shop theft after meat was stolen from a supermarket in Sutton on February 27.

Detective Constable Melissa King, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Home burglaries like this are always investigated thoroughly by the force because we understand the impact this type of offence can have on victims.

“When vehicles are taken we always do everything we can to trace them and the officers on duty did an extremely efficient job, using all the tools available to them, in order to track down the car and arrest a suspect.

“Our investigation into this incident is ongoing.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101, quoting incident number 79 of March 1, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.