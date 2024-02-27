Burglar who stole from pensioners during theft spree in Mansfield is jailed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

William Neil targeted two neighbouring homes within the space of a few minutes on the same street in Ladybrook, Mansfield.

The first incident happened just after 9.15pm on September 16, 2023 and saw Neil sneak into a property through a back door.

At that point, he came across the homeowner, a bedbound 79-year-old woman, who he demanded money from.

William Neil has been jailed for three years and six months

After fleeing from the scene emptyhanded, the 51-year-old managed to get inside another property on the same street a couple of minutes later.

Again, he demanded money once inside, this time from a 74-year-old woman, before snatching her handbag and running from the house.

The burglaries took place just days after Neil stole items from two Morrisons stores in the High Street and Welbeck Road, in Mansfield Woodhouse, on September 14.

He then also carried out a third shop theft in Four Seasons Centre, Mansfield, stealing tobacco products on September 17.

Neil’s actions would catch up with him later that same day, when officers patrolling the Mansfield area recognised him as being wanted for the crime spree.

While initially denying any part in the burglaries, Neil admitted to the three shop thefts and was handed an 18-week prison sentence for these offences on September 18.

He would later also go on to plead guilty to two counts of burglary and was sentenced on Friday, February 23.

He was jailed for three years and six months.

Sergeant Colin Jones, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Neil’s decision to target properties belonging to elderly people in a bid to steal their belongings was absolutely despicable.

“In the space of a few minutes, he broke into the neighbouring houses and demanded money from the two women he found inside.

“This must’ve been an incredibly alarming experience for them, with Neil compounding things further by snatching a handbag from one of his victims before leaving.

“Thankfully, neither woman was harmed in the incidents, although that shouldn’t take away from how serious and wrong Neil’s actions that night were.