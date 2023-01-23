Horrifying horned creatures frighten visitors in Sherwood Forest before being banished in 'wassailing' ceremony

Demon-like monsters called Krampus were spotted roaming Sherwood Forest at the weekend – terrorising unsuspecting dog walkers and visitors.

On Saturday and Sunday, January 21 and 22, the horrifying horned figures of European folklore left their continental lairs to take up residence among the ancient oaks of Robin Hood’s stomping ground.

Krampus is a figure in the Alpine folklore of Europe who, during the Advent season, scares children who have misbehaved.

Thankfully, the curious creatures were sent running to the hills on Sunday when a traditional ‘wassailing’ ceremony was held to purge evil spirits and dark forces from the forest.

The strange activities were all part of the ‘Return of the Krampus’ weekend, starring members of the Whitby Krampus Run.

During the ‘wassailing,’ a procession led to the Major Oak and, with the help of people banging pots and pans, the Krampus and evil forest spirits were soon frightened away.

The noise was also hoped to awaken the forest ready for spring and to bring in a good year ahead.

Here are some of the images from the extraordinary event...

1. Freaky... If you went down to the woods this weekend, you were sure of a big surprise! Pictured: the Krampus (Laurence Mitchell) terrifying visitors. Photo: jason chadwick

2. Drums of the deep Drummers Samantha Keylock and Lara Young. Photo: jason chadwick

3. Wassailing Musicians performing at the Major Oak in Sherwood Forest. Photo: jason chadwick

4. Krampus The mythical, horned dark creature roamed Sherwood Forest at the weekend. Photo: jason chadwick