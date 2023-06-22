The competition is now open and the closing date for entries is Friday, July 21.

A winner will be chosen for each category, of what you love about Ashfield, Ashfield at Work and under-16s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What you love about Ashfield – This could be anything you love in Ashfield from a local park, statue or monument or people across the district.

One of the winning entries from last year

Ashfield at Work – Think of the many different work environments we have across Ashfield, for example, this could be an industrial setting, volunteering, or, for example, working in a garden.

Under-16s – A special category for youngsters, which will be a chance to see how young people see the place they live.

To enter visit ashfield.gov.uk/photography-competition-2023

Martin Rigley, Discover Ashfield chairman, said: “The competition brings in some great images across Ashfield each year, that really showcase the great things our community does. We look forward to seeing what residents capture with this year’s category choices.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Chris Huskinson, council executive lead for leisure, health and wellbeing, said: “The photos from last year were amazing and captured some of the great things we have in Ashfield.

“We want to encourage people to get out and discover new areas of the district they don’t know so well. We are looking forward to seeing the entries this year and we hope the new categories will inspire you to join in.”