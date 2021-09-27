Budding mixologists put their skills to the test at Mansfield college restaurant
Students who are learning the art of restaurant hospitality put their advancing skills to the test in West Nottinghamshire College’s Refined eaterie.
Students taking Level 3 Advanced Diploma in Hospitality Supervision and Leadership and Level 2 Diploma in Food and Beverage courses, were given a cocktail and mocktail-making challenge by tutors, testing their mixing, marketing and menu creation skills.
The event began with a cocktail masterclass, led by front of house trainer Lee Coupe, who gave students lessons in cocktail and mocktail making as well as giving them the history of where different cocktails originated from.
Students were then challenged to design and make their own cocktail or mocktail using a range of fresh ingredients such as fruit, juices, garnishes and alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, for those students aged under 18. Learners were challenged to create a drink of their choice and create a recipe card and a leaflet to market the product.
After a morning of preparation and development students were judged on their creations by Victoria Booker, retail manager from Thoresby Hall, and front of house assessor Lee.
The winning cocktail came courtesy of Kelly Nyland, 19, from Mansfield Woodhouse who concocted the cheeky cherry cola combined with vodka, fruit juice and cola, decorated with fizzy cola jelly sweets.
The mocktail prize winner was created by Seven-Louise Mitchell, 16, also from Mansfield Woodhouse, who made her own base syrup with strawberry, mint, lime and cucumber, then added fresh lime and lemonade.
Guest judge Victoria Booker said: “It’s been really nice to see this young inspiration and see the ways these students would want to serve their customers. They have had displayed such excitement and motivation to create something different throughout this challenge.
“I would happily have any of these drinks served at the bar at Thoresby Hall. There has been lots of imaginative and very different ideas put together and both our guests and staff would definitely enjoy these drinks!”
