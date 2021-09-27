Firm near Sutton secures slice of £3.6bn roads renewal scheme

HW Martin (Traffic Management) has been successful in its bid to deliver temporary traffic management as part of the government-owned company’s new framework.

The scheme, which starts next year, will deliver work including civil engineering, traffic management and design services for a range of renewal projects on England’s motorways and major A roads.

HW Martin achieved its maximum allocation allowed, including first place in National Highways’ Super Region South, covering the South East and South West, and second place in Super Region North, covering the North West, Yorkshire and the North East.

HW Martin (Traffic Management) is part of the HW Martin group of companies, based off Fordbridge Lane, Blackwell.

David Shaw, HW Martin (Traffic Management) director, said: “We are delighted to have been selected to deliver this significant portfolio of traffic management for National Highways.

“We’re committed to working with National Highways and other SDF providers to make the framework a success over the six-year term.

“It is an exciting time to be at HW Martin (Traffic Management) and working within the highways industry as a whole.

“We are greatly anticipating the opportunity to continue developing the way we work, to maximise the output of our highways industry through innovative thinking.

“We are looking forward to playing an integral role in delivering the future of temporary traffic management and delivering on National Highway’s key objectives.”

