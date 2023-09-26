Enjoy a unique gin tasting experience at the D.H. Lawrence Birthplace Museum

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The next events on Friday, October 13, and Friday, November 10, will give guests a taste of Victorian decadence, with a chance to learn about and sample five gins, whilst experiencing this award-winning museum at night.

On arrival guests will be greeted by their Victorian hosts with an aperitif, before taking in the magic of the museum and its historic rooms and exhibitions by gas light. The gin tasting will then begin, learning all about their history and flavour profiles.

A unique gin tasting experience will be on offer at the D.H. Lawrence Museum this autumn as its popular Gin and Gaslight events return.

Tickets are £15 plus a small booking fee and can be booked online at ginandgaslight.eventbrite.com.

The D.H. Lawrence Birthplace Museum is where this literary legend was born on September 11, 1885.