Enjoy a unique gin tasting experience at the D.H. Lawrence Birthplace Museum
The next events on Friday, October 13, and Friday, November 10, will give guests a taste of Victorian decadence, with a chance to learn about and sample five gins, whilst experiencing this award-winning museum at night.
On arrival guests will be greeted by their Victorian hosts with an aperitif, before taking in the magic of the museum and its historic rooms and exhibitions by gas light. The gin tasting will then begin, learning all about their history and flavour profiles.
Tickets are £15 plus a small booking fee and can be booked online at ginandgaslight.eventbrite.com.
The D.H. Lawrence Birthplace Museum is where this literary legend was born on September 11, 1885.
The museum’s permanent exhibition features items from Lawrence’s family and even paintings created by the author himself.