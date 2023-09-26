News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
Storm Agnes to cause more travel chaos as 80mph winds forecast
Nelson Mandela's granddaughter dies aged 43 after cancer battle
A huge carbon source has been found on Europa
200m world champion Dafne Schippers announces retirement

Enjoy a unique gin tasting experience at the D.H. Lawrence Birthplace Museum

A unique gin tasting experience will be on offer at Eastwood’ D.H. Lawrence Museum this autumn as its popular Gin and Gaslight events return.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 26th Sep 2023, 13:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 13:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The next events on Friday, October 13, and Friday, November 10, will give guests a taste of Victorian decadence, with a chance to learn about and sample five gins, whilst experiencing this award-winning museum at night.

On arrival guests will be greeted by their Victorian hosts with an aperitif, before taking in the magic of the museum and its historic rooms and exhibitions by gas light. The gin tasting will then begin, learning all about their history and flavour profiles.

Read More
Volunteers help preserve the building where D.H. Lawrence was born in Eastwood
A unique gin tasting experience will be on offer at the D.H. Lawrence Museum this autumn as its popular Gin and Gaslight events return.A unique gin tasting experience will be on offer at the D.H. Lawrence Museum this autumn as its popular Gin and Gaslight events return.
A unique gin tasting experience will be on offer at the D.H. Lawrence Museum this autumn as its popular Gin and Gaslight events return.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tickets are £15 plus a small booking fee and can be booked online at ginandgaslight.eventbrite.com.

The D.H. Lawrence Birthplace Museum is where this literary legend was born on September 11, 1885.

The museum’s permanent exhibition features items from Lawrence’s family and even paintings created by the author himself.

Related topics:GinLawrenceVictorianTickets