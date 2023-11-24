£240,000 of UKSPF grant funding now available for Broxtowe community projects

Broxtowe Council has opened a new £240,000 grant funding pot for community projects in Broxtowe as part of its UK Shared Prosperity Funding (UKSPF).

Grants of £5,000 to £40,000 are available for community projects in the borough to be delivered in the 2024-25 financial year.

A very small number of exceptional projects requesting grants of up to £100,000 will be considered.

Projects should support one of the following themes:

Eastwood Community Football Club was awarded a grant to help Nottingham Forest Community Trust run sessions for young people. Photo: Submitted

Town Centres and High Streets

Community Infrastructure, Resilience and Engagement

Improvements to Green Space, Active Travel and Energy Saving

Enhancement of Culture and Heritage Offer

Sports Facilities and Teams

Digital Infrastructure for community facilities

An example of how UKSPF funding can help a project was at Eastwood Community Football Club, where a £14,900 grant has supported Nottingham Forest Community Trust to run football sessions for young people.

The sessions have given them a chance to play football, socialise with other children and be active, as well as enabling families to be engaged about other local services such as council services, foodbanks, mental health and wellbeing.

Coun Milan Radulovic (Lab), council leader and portfolio holder for asset management and economic development, said: “Broxtowe has so many organisations who are working to make a real difference in our communities and we’ve really seen the benefits of some of the UKSPF funding which has already been allocated to local projects.

"I’d urge any eligible organisations who have a strong project idea which will help support our themes to make an application so that we can continue to support local people and the local area with new projects in 2024-25.”

To apply, organisations should email [email protected] with a brief description of their proposed project including details of the location, activity and expected costs.

A member of the economic development team will be in touch to arrange a pre-application discussion and if the project is eligible, organisations will be invited to make a full application.

The closing date for applications is January 22, 2024.

Full guidance on eligibility and applying can be found at broxtowe.gov.uk/sharedprosperityfund