Coun David Grindell, Broxtowe borough mayor, and Dame Elizabeth Fradd, vice Lord-Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire, will be joined by schoolchildren to raise the Commonwealth Flag in Beeston Square on Monday.

A message from Patricia Scotland, Commonwealth Secretary-General and a Commonwealth Affirmation will be read out at the ceremony before the raising of the flag.

The theme for Commonwealth Day 2023 is ‘Forging a sustainable and peaceful common future’. It signifies the active commitment of member states to collaborate on climate action, support the development of free and democratic societies, and the promotion of peace and prosperity to improve the lives of all Commonwealth citizens.

Broxtowe Council headquarters.