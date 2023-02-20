'A chance to make history': Volunteers urged to sign up for Brinsley tree-planting

Places are available for the free event at Willey Wood Farm tomorrow (Saturday, February 25), with morning (10am) and afternoon (1pm) slots available for people to book.

Participants will get to plant at least one small tree each and are advised to wear warm clothes, sturdy footwear and to bring their own spade, if they have one.

As well as helping to create a new Platinum Jubilee community woodland, the session will also contribute to Trees for Climate – a major climate change combatting programme being delivered across Nottinghamshire by Greenwood Community Forest and the County Council, with support from the Department of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

Tree-planting volunteers are needed to help create a new woodland in Brinsley.

Willey Wood Farm will have approximately 33,385 new trees planted on its grounds by April 2025, as part of the Trees for Climate programme, resulting in new habitats for wildlife and better air quality.

A range of native species will be planted to create the woodland, from oak, rowan, birch, and wild cherry to field maple, hawthorn, and crab apple.

Friends of Brinsley Headstocks committee member Colin Barson calls on residents to get involved.

He said: “Local people have the chance to create history and do something positive for their local community. Please don’t waste that chance.

“By planting the first trees in this new community woodland, you will be able to look back in years to come with pride that you were involved.”

Councillor Mike Adams, environment ambassador for Nottinghamshire County Council, encourages residents to join-in with the tree planting.

He said: “This is going to be a great community event at Willey Wood Farm – please get online, register for a slot in either the morning or afternoon and then come along and plant a tree.

“This tree planting session is pretty special given it’s the first phase of tree planting on the site since it was awarded Platinum Woods status, as part of The Queen’s Green Canopy, in December last year.”

“It is also another important step in our Trees for Climate programme which will see thousands-upon-thousands of new trees spring up across Greenwood Community Forests over the next four years.”

