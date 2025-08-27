Broxtowe Council pays tribute to late councillor

Broxtowe Council has paid tribute to Ross Bofinger after he sadly died last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement on its website, the council said: “It is with an incredibly heavy heart that the council must share some very sad news.

Coun Ross Bofinger, elected member for Stapleford South East, passed away on Friday (August 22).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ross was a key figure in our local community, serving not only as a councillor for the last few years but also during his long career as a teacher, a role in which he shaped the lives of countless young people.

"Perhaps most importantly, Ross was an incredibly kind and compassionate person who genuinely cared about people.

"He will be sorely missed and our thoughts are with his family.”