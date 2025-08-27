Broxtowe Council pays tribute to late councillor

By John Smith
Published 27th Aug 2025, 18:30 BST
Broxtowe Council has paid tribute to Ross Bofinger after he sadly died last week.

In a statement on its website, the council said: “It is with an incredibly heavy heart that the council must share some very sad news.

Coun Ross Bofinger, elected member for Stapleford South East, passed away on Friday (August 22).

"Ross was a key figure in our local community, serving not only as a councillor for the last few years but also during his long career as a teacher, a role in which he shaped the lives of countless young people.

"Perhaps most importantly, Ross was an incredibly kind and compassionate person who genuinely cared about people.

"He will be sorely missed and our thoughts are with his family.”

